Airlines prepare to take flight with vaccines, but there are snags

Keeping Covid-19 vaccines at below-freezing temperatures remains the biggest logistical hurdle

18 November 2020 - 20:26 By Laurence Frost and Ilona Wissenbach

Airlines are scrambling to prepare ultra-cold shipping and storage facilities to transport Covid-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, whose doses, which require deep freezing, are likely to be among the first to be distributed.

A recent survey by an air cargo association and a drug shippers’ group found only 15% of industry participants felt ready to transport goods near the -70ºC required by the Pfizer Inc vaccine, while about 60% could meet Moderna Inc’s less stringent -20°C requirement...

