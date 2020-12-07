Koalas in the firing line as blazes, forestry, mining threaten their habitat

The animals, 60,000 of which were killed in Australian bushfires last summer, ‘could become extinct by 2050’

More than 60,000 koalas were killed, injured or displaced in Australian bushfires last summer, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has estimated, in what it called a deeply disturbing number for a species already in trouble.



Last summer’s bushfires, which prime minister Scott Morrison has dubbed Australia’s “black summer”, also killed 33 people and razed more than 24 million hectares...