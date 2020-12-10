World

It’s no mystery why China’s youth is so obsessed with these dinky toys

A Beijing toy maker is set to list in Hong Kong on Friday, thanks to millennials’ obsession with its mystery boxes

10 December 2020 - 20:27 By Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh

Taking pride of place in 28-year-old Beijing lawyer Wu Ge’s bedroom are dozens of small figurines displayed on clear plastic shelves — from cherubic dolls to characters from Japan’s Pokemon series.

Wu estimates that she has spent more than 5,000 yuan (about R11,500) in the past three years buying the pieces from Chinese toy seller Pop Mart International Group, amassing a collection of more than 80...

