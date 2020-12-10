What the devil? Lord preserve us from Mogoeng’s anti-vax prayer: experts

As Africa fights to get ready for vaccinations, chief justice’s ill-advised plea to the Almighty has caused dismay

As the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday called for a special UN session to discuss fair and equitable access Covid-19 vaccines, experts were putting out fires after chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng prayed about vaccines “of the devil”.



In what Mogoeng’s office confirmed as a prayer, the nearly two-minute video, which circulated widely on social media, starts with Mogoeng saying: “Whatever phase is said to be coming, Lord, I judge it, I run it down in the name of Jesus. I lock out every demon of Covid-19.”..