Back to the future: pandemic induced workforce changes are set to stay

A survey has found the vast majority of workers would prefer a mix of remote and office work

12 January 2021 - 20:45 By Jane Wardell

Sweeping changes to the global labour market caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely be permanent, policymakers said on Tuesday, as some industries collapse, others flourish and workers stay home.

“I think it would be a fallacy to think we will go back to where we were before,” Philippines central bank governor Benjamin Diokno told Reuters Next. “I think we have to have a vision of what the new normal will be.”..

SA's level 3 lockdown extended as Covid cases soar
