‘Some people think we are always weak, we need help, people’s pity’
Disabled champion climbs 250 metres up a skyscraper in a wheelchair, raising R10,2m for spinal cord patients
17 January 2021 - 18:14
Lai Chi-wai became the first in Hong Kong to climb more than 250 metres of a skyscraper while strapped into a wheelchair as he pulled himself up for more than 10 hours on Saturday to raise money for spinal cord patients.
The 37-year-old climber, left paralysed from the waist down by a car accident 10 years ago, could not make it to the top of the 300-metre Nina Tower on the Kowloon peninsula...
