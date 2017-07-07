Suit that helps disabled walk comes to SA

In the first of its kind in South Africa, the Sports Science Institute of SA and the University of Cape Town are testing a robotic suit to help people with spinal injuries learn to walk and heal again.

Robert Evans, who is doing his PhD at UCT in biokinetics, is trying to work out if the robotic skeleton is any better, worse or even equal to traditional rehab exercises.

Evans is using the Ekso Skeleton, a robotic suit which has motors that help move patients' limbs.

The motors can be adjusted and switched off as the patient becomes stronger.

The suit, controlled by a trained operator, is used for rehab programmes around the world. It stabilises patients' joints and helps them to stand by offering support.

Evans' study results are expected next year but a programme at the institute is currently helping injured patients and has seen incredible results with some that are wheelchair-bound walking again.

Evans said the Therapy & Beyond programme has "had patients start with us in a wheelchair who regained the ability to walk independently over a few months through intensive rehabilitation".

"An example would be spending two hours a week in the Ekso and two more performing more 'conventional rehabilitation'.