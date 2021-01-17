If you react badly to the vaccine, will the manufacturer be held liable?

The government is tight-lipped about liability discussions with drug companies, saying NDAs are in place

Who is liable for serious vaccine side effects? That’s an unanswered question hovering over negotiations between government and vaccine manufacturers involved in SA’s rollout plan.



Despite mounting public pressure for information about vaccine procurement, details of bilateral negotiations about supply remain a closely guarded secret, subject to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The issue of liability is among discussion points...