News

If you react badly to the vaccine, will the manufacturer be held liable?

The government is tight-lipped about liability discussions with drug companies, saying NDAs are in place

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
17 January 2021 - 18:13

Who is liable for serious vaccine side effects? That’s an unanswered question hovering over negotiations between government and vaccine manufacturers involved in SA’s rollout plan.

Despite mounting public pressure for information about vaccine procurement, details of bilateral negotiations about supply remain a closely guarded secret, subject to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). The issue of liability is among discussion points...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers News
  2. Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance News
  3. This is how SA scientists plan to fight the new Covid variant News
  4. A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?

Related articles

  1. 'The money will be there' — Ramaphosa promises Treasury will have the cash for ... Politics
  2. South Africans called to action as People’s Vaccine Campaign is launched South Africa
  3. Covid-19 vaccine prep targets looting News
  4. Dlamini-Zuma set to file response to vaccine challenge by Wednesday Politics
  5. No need to panic, the vaccines are on the way - Mkhize South Africa
X