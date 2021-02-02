World

Shock-rocker isn’t called Manson for nothing, say ‘horrifically abused’ exes

Record label dumps Marilyn Manson after four women come out with tales of emotional and psychological abuse

02 February 2021 - 19:33 By Jill Serjeant and Rama Venkat

Rock singer Marilyn Manson was dropped by his record label on Monday after Westworld TV and film actress Evan Rachel Wood said he “horrifically abused me for years”.

Wood, 33, who dated Manson, 52, from about 2007 and was briefly engaged to him in 2010, made the accusation in an Instagram post...

