‘You’re called a liar’: Former swimmer again accuses coach of abusing her

A Durban mother in her early thirties has reopened a case of sexual abuse against a swimming coach she alleged molested her “easily over 20 times” between the ages of five and 12.

Iris* is raising this red flag against the coach, now well into his fifties, for the third time, in the hope she can finally get justice.

Unable to handle the abuse any longer, she first exposed him at their swimming club in Durban around 2001.

In 2010 she laid a charge after seeing a newspaper article about another coach accused of abuse, but said she was told by police at the time she didn’t have a case and, at best, would be a corroborative witness if someone laid a complaint.

Iris has been waiting for another “victim” to surface.

But last week she reopened the case after reading recent news reports about two other swimming coaches accused of sex crimes, one of which also took place in Durban.

Debbie Wade, 51, spoke out publicly about the alleged abuse she suffered from the age of 10 to 16 at the hands of a fellow swimmer, who is now a coach in Durban, calling him Mr X. There is another complainant in that matter.

The second case, against a Pretoria coach called Mr Y, relates to an incident that allegedly took place last year.

Swimming SA has confirmed it is investigating the allegations against Mr X and Mr Y, in addition to the police probes. A senior official at the federation wasn’t aware of Iris’s complaint against Mr Z.

The three, well known in swimming circles, cannot be named until they plead to the charges.

A senior Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCP) officer confirmed to Sunday Times Daily that Iris’s case had been reactivated and that an investigation was “pending”.