Police brutality against Russian protesters is a whole new ball game
Cops have been much more forceful, and in some cases more violent, than at most other political protests in recent years
10 February 2021 - 20:36
Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on January 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200km southeast of Moscow, shouting “Freedom to Alexei Navalny” and slogans against President Vladimir Putin...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.