World

Police brutality against Russian protesters is a whole new ball game

Cops have been much more forceful, and in some cases more violent, than at most other political protests in recent years

10 February 2021 - 20:36 By Polina Nikolskaya

Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on January 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200km southeast of Moscow, shouting “Freedom to Alexei Navalny” and slogans against President Vladimir Putin...

