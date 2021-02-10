Police brutality against Russian protesters is a whole new ball game

Cops have been much more forceful, and in some cases more violent, than at most other political protests in recent years

Alexei Borisov was diagnosed by doctors as having a punctured lung, three fractured ribs and a broken tooth after he attended a rally on January 31 in support of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.



The 42-year-old truck driver said he was injured by police who detained him after he led a march in central Ryazan, 200km southeast of Moscow, shouting “Freedom to Alexei Navalny” and slogans against President Vladimir Putin...