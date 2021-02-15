Man, this is how Zimbabwe is keeping fruit farmers on the go

A processing plant in Gokwe is helping mango farmers deal with glut by drying the fruit for local and export markets

Before agronomist Peter Sena retired, he planted a variety of mango trees on his rural homestead in Zimbabwe’s Midlands province, aiming to ensure an ongoing income for his family.



This year, an unusually wet rainy season combined with coronavirus restrictions that closed down most markets in the country threatened to leave him with a bumper harvest — and nobody to sell it to...