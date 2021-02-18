World

If your goal is to ditch coal, you have to win your workforce’s soul

Interest in solar energy is growing in coal-dependent parts of Europe, but the switch from fossil fuels will be challenging

18 February 2021 - 21:01 By Laurie Goering

Close to 90% of Poland’s energy comes from highly polluting coal — a fuel whose use needs to end swiftly if Europe and the rest of the world are to meet global goals to slash planet-heating emissions and avoid more extreme climate change impacts.

But Poland also has 90,000 people employed in its coal industry, making a rapid switch to greener fuels challenging in social as well as financial and technological terms...

