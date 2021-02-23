World

Yamani, the man behind the first oil shock, turned Saudis into kings of crude

OBITUARY | The former oil minister’s career was remarkable as a commoner in a society dominated by the royal family

23 February 2021 - 20:22 By Rania El Gamal

Saudi Arabia’s Sheikh Zaki Yamani, the embodiment of the ascent of Arab petroleum power and the face of the 1973 oil embargo that brought the West to its knees, has died.

Yamani was a witness to the 1975 murder of the Saudi king who had plucked him, a non-royal, from obscurity to be oil minister. Later the same year Yamani was kidnapped at an Opec meeting by Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, known as Carlos the Jackal...

