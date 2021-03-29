World

Chips are down for home appliance makers as shortage leaves them high and dry

The dearth of components which has affected car and gadget makers is now leaving other companies in the lurch

29 March 2021 - 20:34 By Josh Horwitz

A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to the president of Whirlpool Corp in China.

The US-based company, one of the world’s largest white goods firms, is falling behind on exports to Europe and the US from China by as much as 25% in some months, Jason Ai said. ..

