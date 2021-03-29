Chips are down for home appliance makers as shortage leaves them high and dry

The dearth of components which has affected car and gadget makers is now leaving other companies in the lurch

A global shortage of chips that has rattled production lines at car companies and squeezed stockpiles at gadget makers is now leaving home appliance makers unable to meet demand, according to the president of Whirlpool Corp in China.



The US-based company, one of the world’s largest white goods firms, is falling behind on exports to Europe and the US from China by as much as 25% in some months, Jason Ai said. ..