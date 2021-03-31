Baby, I’m not here to be perfect, I’m here to be kind, so judge that

Britney Spears says even though she is still maligned by the media, life goes on, no matter how upsetting it can be

Britney Spears said she cried for weeks after a television documentary that examined her meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicised breakdown.



In an Instagram post, the 39-year-old singer said she didn’t watch the whole of Framing Britney Spears...