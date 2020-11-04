WATCH | Britney Spears tells worried fans: 'I'm the happiest I've ever been'

Pop star Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is “the happiest I've ever been.”

Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram video in which she addressed persistent reports that she was not doing well.

“I know that there have been a lot of comments and a lot of people saying a lot of different things about me, but I just want to let you guys know that I am fine,” the singer said in the video on Monday.

“I'm the happiest I've ever been in my life,” she added.