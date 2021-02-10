Lifestyle

Britney Spears learning to be a ‘normal person’ days after new doccie’s release

10 February 2021 - 09:11 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
US singer Britney Spears has broken her silence following the release of a new documentary looking into her conservatorship. Stock photo.
Image: Reuters

US pop star Britney Spears has broken her silence after her controversial conservatorship made headlines again following the release of a new documentary, telling fans she is “taking time to learn and be a normal person”.

The Toxic hitmaker took to social media on Wednesday to reflect and address fans’ concerns after the release of Framing Britney. 

Many fans and celebrities took to social media after the release of the documentary to show their support for the pop star and call for her to be “liberated” from the 12-year conservatorship. 

Spears shared two posts on her Twitter account, one of which included a video of a previous performance and an update on her welfare.

“Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from three years ago. I’ll always love being on stage but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life.

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories.  We all have so many different bright beautiful lives. Remember no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens,” Spears told her 55 million followers.

Framing Britney aired last Friday in the US and focused on the 12-year conservatorship and #FreeBritney movement it inspired, according to the BBC.

The star’s treatment by the media over the years and her subsequent meltdown are also mentioned in the film. 

Spears has been under conservatorship since her 2008 public meltdown when a court granted her father, Jamie Spears, and her attorney the power to manage all her business and personal affairs as she was not considered competent to do so.

Last November Spears lost the battle to have her father removed as conservator. The case continues on February 11.

The documentary was produced by the New York Times.

