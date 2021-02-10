Britney Spears learning to be a ‘normal person’ days after new doccie’s release

US pop star Britney Spears has broken her silence after her controversial conservatorship made headlines again following the release of a new documentary, telling fans she is “taking time to learn and be a normal person”.

The Toxic hitmaker took to social media on Wednesday to reflect and address fans’ concerns after the release of Framing Britney.

Many fans and celebrities took to social media after the release of the documentary to show their support for the pop star and call for her to be “liberated” from the 12-year conservatorship.

Spears shared two posts on her Twitter account, one of which included a video of a previous performance and an update on her welfare.

“Can’t believe this performance of Toxic is from three years ago. I’ll always love being on stage but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life.