Handicapped by a mother of a fine, Ma’s put his balls on the golf course

The Alibaba founder, who has kept a low profile since October, has been hit with a R40bn antitrust fine

11 April 2021 - 17:56 By Tony Munroe

Once seemingly untouchable, Alibaba founder Jack Ma has endured a tumultuous run that saw his Chinese e-commerce giant hit with a record 18bn yuan (about R40bn) antitrust fine on Saturday, resolving one key uncertainty, even as others persist for him and his business empire.

The reversal of fortune for the 56-year-old, who has all but disappeared from public view since an October speech blasting China’s regulatory system, has been striking for an entrepreneur whose transformation of commerce in China, and his relentless optimism, commanded cult-like reverence...

