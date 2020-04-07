Africa

'Stay safe, Africa': billionaire Jack Ma donates more equipment for Covid-19 combat

07 April 2020 - 10:21 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Jack Ma's foundations will donate more essential health-care supplies to African countries.
Image: CHRIS RATCLIFFE/BLOOMBERG

Africa's fight against the deadly Covid-19 was given yet another boost by Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma, who announced a second donation of health-care equipment to African states. 

This comes a few weeks after the Alibaba founder announced his foundation and the Alibaba Foundation would donate equipment to African countries to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives.

Similar donations were made to Latin America, Asia and the US. 

In a tweet on Monday, Ma announced the donation of 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, a million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves to all 54 African countries.

While no further details were shared regarding the distribution of the equipment, it appears Ethiopia will be again tasked with distributing supplies to the various states as Ma thanked Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and Ethiopian Airlines for the partnership. 

