Jack Ma, Elon Musk spar on future of AI, humans, but agree: death is good
01 September 2019 - 00:22
Jack Ma says he believes artificial intelligence (AI) poses no threat to humanity, but Elon Musk called that "famous last words" as the billionaire tech tycoons faced off on Thursday in an occasionally animated debate on futurism in Shanghai.
The Chinese co-founder of Alibaba and the maverick industrialist behind Tesla and SpaceX frequently pulled pained expressions and raised eyebrows as they kicked off an AI conference with a dialogue that challenged those attending to keep up, veering from technology and Mars to death and jobs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.