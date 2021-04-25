China’s far-reaching plan to save Earth from asteroids

The country hopes to complete the project in a decade, with the ESA and Nasa embarking on a similar plan

China will hold discussions on building a defence system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said at the weekend, as the country steps up its longer term space ambitions.



Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), did not provide further detail in his opening remarks at a ceremony for China’s space day in the eastern city of Nanjing...