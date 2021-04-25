China’s far-reaching plan to save Earth from asteroids
The country hopes to complete the project in a decade, with the ESA and Nasa embarking on a similar plan
25 April 2021 - 20:00
China will hold discussions on building a defence system against near-Earth asteroids, a senior space agency official said at the weekend, as the country steps up its longer term space ambitions.
Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration (CNSA), did not provide further detail in his opening remarks at a ceremony for China’s space day in the eastern city of Nanjing...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.