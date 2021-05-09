Musk drops a bombshell and proves there’s nothing boring about his company

While hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ at the weekend, the Tesla CEO revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome

Billionaire Elon Musk dropped a surprise early in his hotly anticipated turn as host of Saturday Night Live, saying in his monologue that he “is the first person with Asperger’s” to host the show, before clowning through skits for the first global live stream of the comedy show.



“At least the first to admit it,” continued the billionaire, making light of his tendency to speak in a monotone, adding: “I’m pretty good at running human in emulation mode.”..