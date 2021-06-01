World

Want to save the planet? Chop down more trees

Or, or least, that’s the conclusion of a study by the Swedish forestry industry, and it’s not as crackpot as it sounds

01 June 2021 - 19:57 By Jesper Starn

Sweden’s forestry industry has defended itself against critics who say trees should be left in the forest to bind carbon and help fight climate- change.

At the heart of the conflict is the EU’s need to regulate sustainable activities across the bloc, where forest-based carbon sinks are on average declining in net terms. That has prompted concerns that forestry accumulates a so-called carbon debt because trees take several decades to grow back...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mafia ‘people-slayer’ walks free, to the outrage of victims’ families World
  2. Want to save the planet? Chop down more trees World
  3. Language finally evolves to catch up with Covid-19 variants World
  4. Sinovac offers hope for developing world as rich nations hog other shots World
  5. Hybrid work: what’s in store for the economy, productivity and promotions? World

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...

Related articles

  1. Climate change: Join the call to build a stronger Cape Town Lifestyle
  2. Polluters not out of the woods yet as new $1bn fund raises bar Opinion & Analysis
  3. Carbon emissions are more than countries are reporting, says study Lifestyle
  4. KNOX MSEBENZI | Modular, cheaper, quicker -- mini reactors the key to SA power ... Opinion & Analysis