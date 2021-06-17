CoronaVac fails to protect Indonesian health workers from Covid

Dozens are in hospital as Central Java battles new variant, bed occupancy rates rocket and virus fatigue sets in

More than 350 Indonesian doctors and healthcare workers have contracted Covid-19 despite being vaccinated with Sinovac and dozens have been hospitalised, officials said, as concerns rise about the efficacy of some vaccines against more virulent virus variants.



Most were asymptomatic and self-isolating at home, said Badai Ismoyo, head of the Kudus district health office in Central Java, but dozens were in hospital with high fevers and declining oxygen saturation levels...