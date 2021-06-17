Covid ‘long haulers’ head for Swiss Magic Mountain to recover
Former TB clinics and sanatoria quick to cash in on Covid in-patient treatment in Alpine settings
17 June 2021 - 19:23
Swiss mountain sanatoria whose fresh air and sunlight cures once drew tuberculosis (TB) patients from across Europe are reinventing themselves for a new generation: patients suffering from the lingering effects of Covid-19.
Early in the pandemic, Klinik Wald, built in Zurich’s highlands in 1898 for low income victims of the lung disease, took on many patients straight from intensive care...
