Covid ‘long haulers’ head for Swiss Magic Mountain to recover

Former TB clinics and sanatoria quick to cash in on Covid in-patient treatment in Alpine settings

Swiss mountain sanatoria whose fresh air and sunlight cures once drew tuberculosis (TB) patients from across Europe are reinventing themselves for a new generation: patients suffering from the lingering effects of Covid-19.



Early in the pandemic, Klinik Wald, built in Zurich’s highlands in 1898 for low income victims of the lung disease, took on many patients straight from intensive care...