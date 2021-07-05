Pfizer far less effective against Delta, but it’s not all bad news

The efficacy rate in Israel has dropped dramatically from 94.3% to 64% over the last month

Israel has recorded a steep drop in the efficacy rate of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in preventing coronavirus infections due to the spread of the Delta variant and the easing of government restrictions, Ynet news website reported, citing health ministry data.



At the same time, the decline in protection against serious cases and hospitalisation is considerably milder, the website said. ..