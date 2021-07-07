China readies for a ‘rather nice’ war that could be crucial to our planet
Experts say they could deflect an asteroid from its path by 1,4 times Earth’s radius if rockets hit it together
07 July 2021 - 20:47
Chinese researchers want to send more than 20 of China’s largest rockets to practise turning away a sizeable asteroid, a technique that may eventually be crucial if a killer rock is on a collision course with Earth.
The idea is more than science fiction. Sometime between late 2021 to early 2022 the US will launch a robotic spacecraft to intercept two asteroids relatively close to Earth...
