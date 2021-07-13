World

J&J shot gets FDA warning for link to terrifying immune syndrome

Despite being associated with some Guillain-Barré syndrome cases, FDA insists benefits outweigh risks

13 July 2021 - 20:30 By Fiona Rutherford and Riley Griffin

The fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine was revised to warn of the risk of a rare immune-system disorder, adding new headwinds for a shot once expected to be a linchpin of the US immunisation effort.

The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Monday that it was adding the warning after 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, among people who had received the shot. So far, about 12.8 million Americans have been given the one-dose vaccine...

