J&J shot gets FDA warning for link to terrifying immune syndrome
Despite being associated with some Guillain-Barré syndrome cases, FDA insists benefits outweigh risks
13 July 2021 - 20:30
The fact sheet for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine was revised to warn of the risk of a rare immune-system disorder, adding new headwinds for a shot once expected to be a linchpin of the US immunisation effort.
The Food and Drug Administration said in a statement on Monday that it was adding the warning after 100 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves, among people who had received the shot. So far, about 12.8 million Americans have been given the one-dose vaccine...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.