‘It was like a cold’: infections after J&J jabs proving to be ‘mild to moderate’

Sisonke co-principal investigators Glenda Gray and Linda-Gail Bekker ‘are encouraged by the results’

Healthcare workers in SA are getting “breakthrough infections” of Covid-19 during the rising third wave in SA, but more than 90% of these cases are mild to moderate, said the scientists in charge of the Sisonke implementation study (http://sisonkestudy.samrc.ac.za/) which delivered the life-saving J&J shots to them from February to May.



Sisonke co-principal investigators profs Glenda Gray and Linda-Gail Bekker said: “Of the cases we have so far validated we have found that 93% are asymptomatic or mild — not requiring hospital admission.”..