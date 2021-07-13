Join the club, California: load-shedding, water outages hit Golden State

As temperatures soar, drought bites and wildfires rage, residents are being urged to cut consumption or face outages

Californians once greeted hot summers by blasting airconditioners and filling pools. No longer.



Battered by drought and heatwaves that are straining the power grid, the Golden State is asking residents to make do with less water and electricity, just when they really want to use both. It’s an uncomfortable new normal for a state that used to celebrate summer...