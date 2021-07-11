How Thunberg is 'saving' the planet for the Greta good

Three years ago a shy teen called a school strike and sat down outside Sweden’s parliament to get world leaders off their butts about climate change. But really, she’d rather be in class, she tells Leonie Wagner

We all know the story of Greta Thunberg, the 15-year-old who bunked school and sat on the rose-coloured cobblestones outside Sweden’s parliament to protest about climate change. That Friday, in August 2018, holding a home-made placard that read “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (School strike for climate) and dressed in an oversized yellow raincoat, she sat alone.



Now she’s the voice of a generation and millions around the world have joined her cause...