China puts freeze on frozen food, a move that could affect the world

Again the country says it has linked Covid-19 infections to food packaging, but health experts say this is unlikely

The latest Covid-19 resurgence in China is putting imports of frozen food back under intense scrutiny as authorities act on a controversial claim that it’s possible to contract the virus from food packaging.



Cities including Zhengzhou and Haikou will tighten inspection of imported frozen food to prevent virus transmission. Frozen pork bone and beef ribs originating from the UK, Brazil and Canada were seized from a hot pot restaurant in Nantong city as the operators couldn’t provide disinfection certificates or nucleic acid test reports...