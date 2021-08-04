World

China puts freeze on frozen food, a move that could affect the world

Again the country says it has linked Covid-19 infections to food packaging, but health experts say this is unlikely

04 August 2021 - 19:48 By Alfred Cang

The latest Covid-19 resurgence in China is putting imports of frozen food back under intense scrutiny as authorities act on a controversial claim that it’s possible to contract the virus from food packaging.

Cities including Zhengzhou and Haikou will tighten inspection of imported frozen food to prevent virus transmission. Frozen pork bone and beef ribs originating from the UK, Brazil and Canada were seized from a hot pot restaurant in Nantong city as the operators couldn’t provide disinfection certificates or nucleic acid test reports...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zanzibar’s sea farming women soak up perks of seaweed alternative World
  2. Extract drinking water from thin air? It can be done World
  3. China puts freeze on frozen food, a move that could affect the world World
  4. Africa needs ‘unique’ emissions plan, as switch to renewables is ‘not feasible’ World
  5. Eye on the world – August 5 2021 World

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. Delta spreads 'like wildfire' as doctors study whether it makes patients sicker World
  2. How Delta is breaching even the most effective anti-Covid defences World
  3. In a Covid-19 world, will we ever be able to travel with young children? World
  4. How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus World