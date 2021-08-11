World

By spurning jabs, Americans push their healthcare system to the brink

The country is running out of beds and medical staff, with experts imploring people to get vaccinated

11 August 2021 - 20:29 By Angelica LaVito, Jonathan Levin and Francesca Maglione

Hospitals across the US are parcelling out beds for Covid-19 patients and hunting for doctors and nurses as the Delta variant sweeps coast to coast.

The disease is outstripping any mitigation measures. In a few states, the unvaccinated are entering intensive care at rates matching the winter wave there. The vaccinated are coming to realise that a sweet summer of release may have been a fantasy, as they again calculate the risks of working, seeing relatives and circulating in society...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 12 2021 World
  2. Get vaccines or face punishment, Kenya orders state workers World
  3. What goes around Cuomos around: NY governor downed by own sex pest law World
  4. Profit-wise, it’s going swimmingly for swimwear makers. Eco-wise, they’re ... World
  5. By spurning jabs, Americans push their healthcare system to the brink World

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission
Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health

Related articles

  1. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | What is the difference between people who ... South Africa
  2. COVID-19 WRAP | SA records almost 200 more deaths South Africa
  3. Government, experts wary of new Covid-19 drug News
  4. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Unvaccinated create perfect conditions for new ... South Africa