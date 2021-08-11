By spurning jabs, Americans push their healthcare system to the brink

The country is running out of beds and medical staff, with experts imploring people to get vaccinated

Hospitals across the US are parcelling out beds for Covid-19 patients and hunting for doctors and nurses as the Delta variant sweeps coast to coast.



The disease is outstripping any mitigation measures. In a few states, the unvaccinated are entering intensive care at rates matching the winter wave there. The vaccinated are coming to realise that a sweet summer of release may have been a fantasy, as they again calculate the risks of working, seeing relatives and circulating in society...