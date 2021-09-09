Nothing. That’s what Angela Merkel is going to do when she retires
The German chancellor’s tenure comes to an end this month. Then she’ll see what comes up and may visit Africa
09 September 2021 - 20:24
Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel knows what she’ll do after her 16-year-long chancellorship ends: nothing.
The developed world’s longest-serving elected female leader said later, down the road, she may travel, perhaps to Africa. ..
