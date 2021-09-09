World

Nothing. That’s what Angela Merkel is going to do when she retires

The German chancellor’s tenure comes to an end this month. Then she’ll see what comes up and may visit Africa

09 September 2021 - 20:24 By Arne Delfs

Outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel knows what she’ll do after her 16-year-long chancellorship ends: nothing. 

The developed world’s longest-serving elected female leader said later, down the road, she may travel, perhaps to Africa. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Roaring trade: mining unleashes tigers on locals in ‘black gold’ hub World
  2. Gatvol Moroccan voters give Islamist party the boot World
  3. A well was poisoned long before anti-Semites lied about Jews and Covid World
  4. Nothing. That’s what Angela Merkel is going to do when she retires World
  5. Eye on the world – September 10 2021 World

Latest Videos

The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans
Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...

Related articles

  1. NADINE DREYER | Angela Merkel, the assassin in sensible shoes Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mark my words, Germans – and the world – will be better off without Merkel World
  3. German election campaign heats up with attacks and accusations World