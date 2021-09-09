Proteas’ ODI World Cup automatic qualification not looking good

Stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj concerned as SA are in an uncomfortable ninth place on Super League table

SA stand-in ODI captain Keshav Maharaj has admitted that the Proteas are in an uncomfortable position on the ICC World Cup Super League table.



The Super League is used as a criterion for qualification for the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup to be held in India and the Proteas are currently languishing in ninth place and outside the automatic qualifying spots after the 2-1 series loss to Sri Lanka...