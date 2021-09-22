China’s Xi pledges not to build new coal-fired power projects abroad
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart trade swipes at UN General Assembly
22 September 2021 - 21:07
Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that his country would not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, using his address at the UN General Assembly to add to pledges to deal with climate change.
Xi provided no details, but depending on how the policy is implemented, the move could significantly limit the financing of coal plants in the developing world...
