World

Like the US red-blue split, Germany’s Iron Curtain sways the polls

Political lines in Germany are drawn along geographical borders that bear the legacy of the country’s old divisions

28 September 2021 - 20:29 By Andreas Kluth

At first blush, Germany’s parliamentary election was a victory for moderates, and a clear defeat for extremists. The populist fringes — the Alternative for Germany (AfD) on the far right and the post-communist Left on the opposite side — both lost seats. The vast majority of votes went to one of the four centrist party blocs, although there were large swings between those. 

With that verdict, the electorate in effect nixed the only coalition option that would have been radical, an all-left tie-up of the Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and The Left. The next government will instead be formed by some combination of the centre-right and centre-left, probably weighted toward the latter...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. She may be a reluctant feminist, but Angela Merkel inspires many women Lifestyle
  2. German Social Democrats’ lead over Merkel bloc widens to record World
  3. Boris forges a pivotal tax path away from Brexiteers’ Singapore dream World
  4. Nothing. That’s what Angela Merkel is going to do when she retires World
  5. A well was poisoned long before anti-Semites lied about Jews and Covid World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 29 2021 World
  2. Brazil’s climate crises a dog’s breakfast for the world as food prices rocket World
  3. UK leaders add fuel to the fire when there’s none to spare World
  4. Like the US red-blue split, Germany’s Iron Curtain sways the polls World
  5. Aussies take coral conservation to new heights, but is it a drop in the ocean? World

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling