Should rich nations pay their fair share of the climate change bill?

Developing countries have tried unsuccessfully to get high-emitting economies to cover their part of the costs

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has left deep scars in the tiny island nations that were in the path of the category five storm just before it slammed into Florida.



The toll in Antigua and Barbuda added up to more than $220m, according to one assessment backed by the UN — more than a quarter of the annual tax revenue collected for 2017. The island of Barbuda lost nearly half of its houses. And the island has nothing like the economic might of the US to alleviate the damage...