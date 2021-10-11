World

Should rich nations pay their fair share of the climate change bill?

Developing countries have tried unsuccessfully to get high-emitting economies to cover their part of the costs

11 October 2021 - 19:34 By Todd Gillespie

The aftermath of Hurricane Irma has left deep scars in the tiny island nations that were in the path of the category five storm just before it slammed into Florida.

The toll in Antigua and Barbuda added up to more than $220m, according to one assessment backed by the UN — more than a quarter of the annual tax revenue collected for 2017. The island of Barbuda lost nearly half of its houses. And the island has nothing like the economic might of the US to alleviate the damage...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sign of the times: current global energy crisis the first of more to come World
  2. SA coal deal could usher in global alliances crucial to green future Opinion & Analysis
  3. Birds of a feather are disappearing together in the US World
  4. Animals are shape-shifting, so don’t be surprised if you see a real Dumbo soon News
  5. Brazil’s climate crises a dog’s breakfast for the world as food prices rocket World

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 12 2021 World
  2. No need for Sydneysiders to tear their hair out any more World
  3. Should rich nations pay their fair share of the climate change bill? World
  4. Protesters refuse to abort fight for life as women seek to protect theirs World
  5. Antibody cocktail means happy days for treating mild Covid World

Latest Videos

ActionSA says it is taking IEC to Electoral Court over name row
Level one announced by Cyril Ramaphosa at family meeting