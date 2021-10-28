World

Israel needs more jabs, tourist safeguards to avoid fifth Covid wave

A government adviser says how the country opens is important because the last time it was passive and ‘lost control’

28 October 2021 - 20:10 By Gwen Ackerman

Israel must do more to break down vaccine resistance and implement tougher safeguards as foreign tourists start returning next month, or risk a fifth Covid-19 wave, public health experts are warning.

The increasingly urgent calls will be closely monitored worldwide as Israel has often been ahead of the curve in handling the coronavirus, from sweeping restrictions and vaccine programmes to renewed outbreaks as its economy reopened. It’s in the vanguard again with the world’s first widespread booster programme, which dramatically brought down a surge in cases generated by the Delta variant, but it’s being warned of another critical juncture ahead...

