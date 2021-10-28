Sound familiar? Lebanon politicos do a Stalingrad to avoid Beirut blast probe

Interrogation of ex-prime minister Hassan Diab is halted after he questions judge’s authority

The judge heading Lebanon’s investigation into the devastating Beirut port explosion suspended the interrogation of former prime minister Hassan Diab on Thursday after Diab filed a suit questioning the judge’s authority, a legal source said.



The suit, filed on Wednesday, is the latest in a series of cases that have derailed judge Tarek Bitar’s attempts to question top officials over last year’s blast that killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city...