Sound familiar? Lebanon politicos do a Stalingrad to avoid Beirut blast probe
Interrogation of ex-prime minister Hassan Diab is halted after he questions judge’s authority
28 October 2021 - 20:10
The judge heading Lebanon’s investigation into the devastating Beirut port explosion suspended the interrogation of former prime minister Hassan Diab on Thursday after Diab filed a suit questioning the judge’s authority, a legal source said.
The suit, filed on Wednesday, is the latest in a series of cases that have derailed judge Tarek Bitar’s attempts to question top officials over last year’s blast that killed more than 215 people, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.