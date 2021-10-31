World

Man killed after bull takes him by the thigh

A 55-year-old man died from his injuries in Spain after being repeatedly attacked by a bull at a festival

31 October 2021 - 18:42 By Graham Keeley

A man has bled to death from his injuries after he was gored at a bull-running festival in eastern Spain, authorities said.

It was the first such fatality in the country since such events resumed after Covid-19 curbs were relaxed during the summer there...

