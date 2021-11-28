Stowaway survives two and a half-hour flight in wheel well of US jet
Since 1947 129 people have stowed away in this manner, with 100 of them dying from injuries or exposure
28 November 2021 - 18:55
A Guatemalan stowaway hidden in the landing gear compartment of an American Airlines jet survived a flight on Saturday from his home country to Miami, where he was turned over to US immigration officials and taken to hospital for evaluation.
The US Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed the incident, initially cited by Miami-based television station WTVJ, which posted a video of the man at Miami International Airport shortly after the plane landed...
