Mom’s reaction to clear signs her son was planning a mass shooting? ‘LOL’

Parents charged with involuntary manslaughter after they bought the gun Michigan boy used in school massacre

A Michigan judge set bail at $500,000 (R8m) each for the parents of a teenager accused of murdering four fellow high school pupils with a weapon the couple bought him as a Christmas gift, after authorities arrested them on Saturday following a manhunt.



Appearing by video link from jail for their arraignment, James and Jennifer Crumbley both pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter...