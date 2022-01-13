World

Even sports-mad Aussies not happy that Djokovic has been allowed to play

The Novak Djokovic visa saga dominates conversations in Australia

13 January 2022 - 20:16 By Kirsty Needham

Should he stay or should he go? The fate of tennis star Novak Djokovic, who could get kicked out of Australia before he has a chance to defend his Australian Open title, has caught public imagination in the country like never before.

Australians’ love of sport against support for the country’s strict border controls, at a time of growing frustration over the government’s handling of Covid-19, is fuelling animated conversations in coffee queues, living rooms and virtual workplaces...

