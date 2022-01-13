Even sports-mad Aussies not happy that Djokovic has been allowed to play

The Novak Djokovic visa saga dominates conversations in Australia

Should he stay or should he go? The fate of tennis star Novak Djokovic, who could get kicked out of Australia before he has a chance to defend his Australian Open title, has caught public imagination in the country like never before.



Australians’ love of sport against support for the country’s strict border controls, at a time of growing frustration over the government’s handling of Covid-19, is fuelling animated conversations in coffee queues, living rooms and virtual workplaces...