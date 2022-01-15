Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

No. But the government has risked stoking fears it needs to dampen and eroded its case for a strategy change

Novak Djokovic knows how to pull off wins from tight positions. He has often been known to take a lengthy bathroom break before storming to victory. Not this time.



On Sunday, a federal court in Australia upheld the government’s decision to revoke Djokovic’s visa, ending a 10-day saga that saw him enter the country on a medical exemption from vaccination rules granted by the local state government, then be detained for violating federal visa rules, then be released after a court ruled border guards had not followed proper procedure. ..