Even a fourth Pfizer jab not enough to stop Omicron infection, says study

But the vaccine raised antibody levels and those infected in the trial had only slight symptoms or none at all

A fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is insufficient to prevent infection with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to preliminary data from a trial in Israel released on Monday.



Two weeks after the start of the trial of 154 medical personnel at the Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, researchers found the vaccine raised antibody levels. ..