Even a fourth Pfizer jab not enough to stop Omicron infection, says study
But the vaccine raised antibody levels and those infected in the trial had only slight symptoms or none at all
18 January 2022 - 20:12
A fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is insufficient to prevent infection with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to preliminary data from a trial in Israel released on Monday.
Two weeks after the start of the trial of 154 medical personnel at the Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Aviv, researchers found the vaccine raised antibody levels. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.