Green and gold: Japanese firms bet on algae being the fuel of the future

The 35-company initiative hopes for a $320bn industry by 2030 as it plans to turn the aquatic resource into fuel

Oil refiner Eneos and automaker Honda are among a group of more than 35 Japanese companies and institutions that have banded together to try to tap the potential of microalgae to help replace fossil fuels and to provide an array of food and consumer goods products.



By banding together under an initiative called Matsuri (Microalgae Towards Sustainable and Resilient Industry), the group is hoping to create enough demand for the phytoplankton to make a large-scale algae farm viable in Malaysia. ..