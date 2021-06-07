Corals are suffering their own pandemic, and its results could be just as dire

Stony coral tissue loss disease is causing severe damage with wide-reaching consequences

Two years ago, Alizée Zimmermann could hardly name more than a few species of coral. But as a native of Turks and Caicos and a scuba instructor with thousands of dives under her belt, she knew something was wrong when she saw some of the islands’ oldest and largest corals disintegrating before her eyes.



“I saw a 6m-tall pillar coral, probably 200 or 300 years old, just peeling like if someone had poured acid over it,” she described later. She said her eyes welled with tears. “It was apocalyptic.” ..