Stormy weather: they dumped Trump and now they’ve turned on each other
Lawyer Michael Avenatti is facing charges for ‘stealing’ porn star Stormy Daniels’s book advance
25 January 2022 - 20:11
The hotshot lawyer and the adult film actress who teamed up in 2018 to sue then US president Donald Trump over a hush-money payment are about to face off against each other in a federal criminal trial in New York.
A grand jury charged Michael Avenatti with wire fraud and identity theft for allegedly stealing the book advance of his former client, Stormy Daniels, and spending it on everything from Starbucks coffee to payments on a Ferrari. The case marked a stunning split for a lawyer-client team whose politically charged suit against Trump launched them into the national spotlight...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.