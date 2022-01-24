Stormy weather: they dumped Trump and now they’ve turned on each other

Lawyer Michael Avenatti is facing charges for ‘stealing’ porn star Stormy Daniels’s book advance

The hotshot lawyer and the adult film actress who teamed up in 2018 to sue then US president Donald Trump over a hush-money payment are about to face off against each other in a federal criminal trial in New York.



A grand jury charged Michael Avenatti with wire fraud and identity theft for allegedly stealing the book advance of his former client, Stormy Daniels, and spending it on everything from Starbucks coffee to payments on a Ferrari. The case marked a stunning split for a lawyer-client team whose politically charged suit against Trump launched them into the national spotlight...